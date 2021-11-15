St Mary's Church in Apsley is inviting the public to an Autumn Fair this weekend.

Residents in Hemel Hempstead are encouraged to enjoy the event at the church on Saturday, November 20, from 10am till 12noon.

In August, the church celebrated 150 years since its dedication, and is one of the oldest buildings in Apsley.

Photo taken from a previous event at St Mary's Church, Apsley

The church hopes members of the local community will come along to support the event.

The money raised will be used to support the day to day running costs of the church.

There will be the usual stalls including cakes, chocolate, gifts and cards, jams and preserves, knitwear, books, and a raffle.

