Darts legends coming to Aylesbury for Waterside Theatre event

Returning to the Second Space following the success of last year’s event, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre will be playing host to some of darts’ sporting legends in An Exhibition of Darts taking place on Sat 24 Aug in the Second Space.

Promising to be a Bank Holiday weekend highlight for sports’ fans, An Exhibition of Darts will see professional names from the darts’ circuit stepping up to the oche, including England’s Conan ‘the barbarian' Whitehead and the man on everybody’s lips at the moment, Lakeside World Champion Glen ‘Duzza’ Durrant who stormed through to the semi-finals of this July’s World Matchplay contest.

Darts legends coming to Aylesbury

Calling the shots is the ever-charismatic John Fowler, and remember, you have a chance to take to the oche too! Bring a long your darts and get ready to rumble!

With a bar available throughout and the games also screened via projection, you’ll be up close and personal amongst all the action in this evening of interactive entertainment where keen players have the opportunity to go up against the professionals.

A raffle will be held on the night in support of the Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome Trust, alongside an auction where shirts from none other Conan Whitehead and Glen Durrant are available.

Let’s play darts! Tickets are available now, visit Aylesbury Waterside Theatre Box Office, call 0844 871 7607 (bkg fee. Calls cost up to 7p per min plus your phone company’s access charge) or visit the website.