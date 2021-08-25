Berkhamsted company undergoes major rebrand to Epic Holiday Camps - with a focus on art, tech and sport

A company in Berkhamsted has undergone a major rebrand in response to the growing demand for personalised childcare.

Next Thing Education, based in Northbridge Road - which launched in 2015 - is now known as Epic Holiday Camps and features three core educational elements - art, tech and sport.

Each element is designed to teach children new skills in a range of subjects and inspire them to continue learning with a strong focus on STEM subjects.

Previously, Next Thing Education was primarily focused on technology, coding and developing children’s logical skills.

Ajay Ghela, managing director of Epic Holiday Camps, said: “We spotted a gap in the market for personalised childcare, and we wanted to bring our brand up to date to provide this.

“Many holiday camp providers have large groups of children joining random activities, but at Epic Camps we aim to nurture our students and help them develop skills in their chosen subjects.

“For example, rather than doing one hour of football during the whole week, we allow students to carry on building that skill throughout the week to level up their abilities in a process that isn’t rushed.

“We see our emphasis on STEM as the next step in addressing more parents and children’s needs and an area that’s often overlooked by holiday camp providers.”

Epic Holiday Camps is Ofsted registered and all staff are DBS checked. The camps run from Monday to Friday during each school holiday throughout the year for children aged five to 11.