Sitcom Benidorm hits Milton Keynes stage

Get ready to enjoy sea, sunshine and sangria, all without having to leave the country as the hit sitcom Benidorm comes to the stage.

It can be seen at Milton Keynes Theatre from Monday to Saturday October 15 to 20.

The show’s creator Derren Litten has written an all new set of Alicante escapades for the much-loved cast members, including Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski (Jacqueline), Adam Gillen (Liam), Sherrie Hewson (Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam), and Tony Maudsley (Kenneth) as they swap sangria for the stage next year after a quick spruce at the Blow ‘n’ Go!

Benidorm – Live will be the stage debut production of the hugely popular TV show

Derren said: “I’ve loved ten years of writing my TV show Benidorm but despite a successful writing career I’m first and foremost a performer so have always been secretly frustrated I couldn’t hear the audience’s laughter.

“This national tour of Benidorm Live will not only make a long lasting dream come true but will also mean I no longer have to stand in strangers gardens listening at their windows at 9 o’clock on cold winter evenings.”

ITV’s smash-hit comedy celebrates a decade of all-inclusive hilarity, having followed the ensemble cast of holiday makers and staff for nine series since it first broadcast in 2007.

Season 10 was broadcast earlier in the year and it has been confirmed it will be the last.

Critically acclaimed, Benidorm has received two National Television Awards a TV Quick Award and nominations at the British Comedy Awards and BAFTAs.

Tickets for the show cost from £16. They can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or alternatively visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes where more details are available.