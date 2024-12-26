The Masked Singer Christmas special 2024: what time is it on ITV - how to watch
- The Masked Singer has a Christmas special on tonight.
- ITV show will feature four celebrities in disguises.
- The outfits will be festive themed.
ITV’s hit competition The Masked Singer is back for a Christmas special. The panel - and viewers at home - will attempt to identify four celebrities in festive costumes.
The holiday special will boast some extremely famous faces attempting to work out who the Masked Singers are. It comes ahead of the start of the new series in early 2025.
A Christmas special also aired last year and was won by Ainsley Harriott. However this year it does not air on Christmas Day.
What time is The Masked Singer on this Christmas?
The festive special will air on ITV today (Boxing Day, December 26). It is scheduled to start at 7.30pm and it will run until approximately 9pm.
Who is on the celebrity panel?
ITV has rustled up a real star-studded line-up for the festive episode of The Masked Singer. It incudes regular host Joel Dommett alongside Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan.
They will attempt to work out the identity of the four celebs under the festive costumes. The stars will be dressed as Star, Nutcracker, Christmas Cracker and Turkey.
