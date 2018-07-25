Soap and Nickolodeon star lined up for Aylesbury Waterside pantomime

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has announced that Holby City and Coronation Street star John Michie and Nickelodeon's Holly Atterton will appear in this year's pantomime.

John will play the villainous baddie Hook with Holly starring as Tinker Bell in Peter Pan from Friday to Monday December 7 to 31.

Holly Atterton

A familiar face to television, John has over 20 years of primetime series under his belt including Our Girl, Casualty and Taggart where he played DI Ross. As Karl Munro in Coronation Street John perfected his bad boy role setting The Rovers Return on fire, keeping his onstage wife Stella (Michelle Collins) hostage, then being arrested for murder and arson!

John also appeared in the film To Walk with Lions alongside Richard Harris. Having swapped the cobbles of Corrie for the hospital wards of Holby City, John is now set to fly into Neverland.

Talking about his role this Christmas John said: "Nothing compares to live theatre, it’s a completely different beast. Unlike TV programmes there’s no take two, you’re in the moment and go on an adventure with the audience and the buzz is unrivalled. Hook is a baddie you can have a lot of fun with, and I’m going to make it my mission to bring hisses and boos into Bucks like never before!"

Holly is a performer best known for her work with pop group Go!Go!Go!, as seen on Nickelodeon's Nick Jr. channel.

With Go!Go!Go!, Holly achieved a Top 75 album and completed two successful West End runs and a UK tour with Live Nation, culminating in a sell-out concert at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Holly has a wealth of experience in children's theatre and family entertainment, and has a natural flair for presenting and audience interaction.

Most recently, Holly completed the European Tour of Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show, in which she played the role of Columbia.

Holly enjoys playing Tinker Bell, a character she’s played before, and looks forward to bringing back to life: ‘I’m no panto princess, so I love getting stuck into the sassiness of Tink – she’s a real character, and - no spoilers! - but there’s going to be plenty of panto magic in store. I can’t wait to get in my wings and do my thing!’

John and Holly join the previously announced cast of local funny man Andy Collins as Smee and Britain’s Got Talent’s La Voix as Mrs Smee.

Tickets for the show can be booked by visiting www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre or call the box office on 0844 871 7607