Pro boxer from Hemel prepares for his reality TV debut

A professional boxer will swap the ring for the small screen when he stars in the latest reality TV show next week.

Mason ‘Smasher’ Smith, a light-welterweight from Gadebridge, is set to appear in Singletown which will be shown on ITV2 from Monday (September 2).

The show sees five couples, all in different stages of their relationships, put things on ice and experience a summer being single in London – with their exes all able to see what is going on.

Mason, 22, said: “Originally I applied for Love Island but they only wanted one boxer on the show so it was between me and Tommy.

“I wanted to see what reality television is all about – and maybe it will support my boxing career too.”

Mason has already made his name with his big personality as well as his success in the ring. He turned pro last year after 111 amateur fights and claiming the Southern Area English Elite belt, and even represented Team GB.

And Mason explained how he first got hooked on pugilism.

He said: “I used to get into fights when I was much younger, so my dad decided to take me to the boxing gym.

“He had been a boxer in the Army, and after the first visit I’ve been doing it ever since.

“It’s a very hard sport – not just the fights but the physical and mental work.”

He added: “If I hadn’t got into boxing I don’t know where I would be.

“Boxing has kept me on the right track, and has been a really important part of my life.”

Singletown will air for 15 weeks from next week.