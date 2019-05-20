Principal cast announced for Addams Family Stage Experience at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Principal cast have been announced for Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s Stage Experience production of The Addams Family taking place this summer.

This year’s project - which takes place from Thu August 15 to Saturday August 17 - follows two years of 5-star rated productions, and is set to be the biggest yet with 153 participants aged 8 – 25 years. The majority of performers are from Buckinghamshire with others from Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Stage Experience 2019 is The Addams Family

Playing Gomez Addams is 25 year old James Penniston, born in Buckinghamshire and a recent graduate of a Masters in Musical Theatre at the Royal Academy of Music. Gomez is an attractive man of Spanish descent, who adores his wife, takes great pride in his children, and is immensely proud to be an Addams; caught between his daughter and his wife he feels completely trapped and unable to make either happy, which is his greatest joy.

Matriarch of the Addams, Morticia will be played by Casey Bird from Hertfordshire. Casey has appeared as Maureen in Vivo D’Arte’s professional production of RENT at Frogmore Paper Mill and played the role of Nancy in Vivo D’Arte’s very first Stage Experience Oliver! Casey will play the real head of the family and the critical and moving force behind it; she feels her husband is hiding something from her and will use any tactic to lure the secret out!

A favourite character in the Addams, Uncles Fester serves as the musical’s narrator and is hugely enthusiastic and totally incorrigible. Alfie Glasser, 21 from Tring is playing the vaudevillian. Alfie has sung as a backing singer for Jason Robert Brown at the Royal Festival Hall and was in the original London cast of 13 the Musical.

The quirky role of Grandma is being brought to life by 16 year old Poppy Jackson from Aylesbury. Poppy is a student at the Vivo D’Arte School of Theatre Arts which opened in January and provided her with her first principal role as the Cat in the Hat in Seussical this March.

Morticia

Gothic daughter Wednesday Addams just wants her family to be ‘normal’ for one night to meet the parents of the biy she’s fallen in love with. Molly Durston 18 from Bucks and currently studying a BTEC course at the Jackie Palmer Academy is taking on the role of this eldest sibling with her brotherly counterpart being double cast for the production. Felix Forsyth and Flynn Timberlake both aged 13 and from Aylesbury will share the role of the charming and funny Pugsley Addams.

A man of very few words Lurch is being played by Kristian Nobbs aged 25 from Buckinghamshire, and completing the line-up as Wednesday’s love interest Lucas Beineke, is Harry Wyatt who recently performed with Risborough Youth Theatre and Lucy Scott from Tring playing his mother and devoted housewife who drinks a potion at the Addams’ Family dinner party….causing her to speak the truth!

The Addams Family tells the story of Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She's fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences? Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship… with a twist!

Featuring a live orchestra and extraordinary original score by Andrew Lippa, The Addams Family is sure to entertain whether you are 7 or 107!

Pugsley Addams

Tickets for the production running from Thu 15 to Sat 17 August are available now. Visit atgtickets.com/aylesbury or call 0844 871 7607 (calls 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge).