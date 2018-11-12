B*Witched, 911 and East 17 among names for MK 90s vs 00s concert

A concert bringing together some of the biggest music acts from the 90s and 00s under one roof is coming to Milton Keynes.

The Stepback! 90s vs 00s Concert is taking place at the Marshall Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2019 and will feature chart-topping stars from across both decades.

The headline act is still to be announced, but will be joined by chart-topping Irish band B*Witched who are famed for their hits C’est La Vie and Blame It On The Weatherman, while S Club will also be bringing an S Club Party to Milton Keynes.

Blazin’ Squad will also be meeting thousands of revellers at the crossroads during their visit to the Arena MK and will be joined by 5ive, Fatman Scoop, 911, East 17, Big Brovaz and Booty Luv.

A limited number of 1,000 discounted early bird tickets are on sale now via www.stepbackconcerts.co.uk

Dan Nelmes from concert promoter Showtime Live said: “Music from these decades is undoubtedly experiencing a revival and brings different generations together.

“We held our first round of indoor Stepback! 90s concerts just a few weeks ago which attracted around 50,000 people, and due to popular demand we are now bringing the concert to Milton Keynes for the first time.

“90s and 00s kids are now grown up, and our concerts have shown people in their late teens and 20s partying with their parents to reminisce the years gone by.

“Previous concerts have seen early bird tickets snapped up within the hour, so we’d urge people to get theirs as soon as they can - there ain’t no party like a Stepback! party.”

Early bird tickets cost £39 plus a booking fee. Remaining tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, March 1.

The concert is for over-14s only and under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.