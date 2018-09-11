Ian McKellen stars in Shakespeare play beamed to Aylesbury

Legendary film and stage actor Ian McKellen will be in a show beamed live to Aylesbury later this month.

The National Theatre's production of King Lear will be shown at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Thursday September 27.

The Lord of the Rings and X Men star appears in the Chichester Festival Theatre’s production of one of William Shakespeare’s best known plays.

The production has received many five star reviews for its sell out run and is appearing in the West End for a limited season.

The show will be a chance to see one of the true masters of the stage without heading down to the capital.

The Independent described McKellen’s portrayal as extremely moving while The Times said the play is both nuanced and powerful.

This latest version of the Bard’s work is a contemporary retelling of Shakespeare packed with emotion, violence and moments which will still shock.

Considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written, King Lear sees two ageing fathers – one a king, one his courtier – reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery, as family and state are plunged into a violent power struggle with bitter ends.

The screening starts at 7pm. Tickets cost from £13.50. They can be booked by visiting www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/.