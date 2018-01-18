Here come the boys to Milton Keynes Theatre

I see a lot of shows in this job, and one of the best I have ever seen for sheer uplifting joy, is The Jersey Boys.

I wasn’t even a fan of Frankie Valli or The Four Seasons, but once the show started I realised I actually knew all the songs. They are such blockbusters, and have been covered by so many artists, and the originals are still played on the radio. So the music is a joy, the dancing is superb and the story line is interesting.

To my great delight the show, which I first saw at The Waterside in Aylesbury in 2015 (pictured above during that visit), is back out on tour.

It tells the true story of Frankie Valli and his bandmates - Tommy De Vito, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi - and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks.

The four boys from New Jersey became one of the most successful bands in pop history. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and sold 175 million records worldwide, all before they turned 30.

The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, My Eyes Adored You, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Working My Way Back To You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Lewis Griffiths, who was in the UK 2015 tour, reprises his role as Nick Massi.

Michael Watson and Simon Bailey, who performed in the West End, will be Frankie Valli and Tommy De Vito.

Declan Egan, who has performed in the West End and Australia, will be Bob Gaudio. Dayle Hodge will return to the production to play Frankie Valli at certain performances.

This really is a fabulous feel-good show. It goes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday, January 23 to Saturday, February 2.

For more details call 0844 871 7652 or visit at www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes