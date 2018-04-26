Group says Hi-De-Hi to Kings Langley

Fifties’ nostalgia by the bucket and spade load is brought to life in a stage show based on the popular television sitcom, Hi-De-Hi.

Set in Maplins Holiday Camp, the show has all the best-loved characters from the programme by comedy writing duo David Croft and Jimmy Perry, which at its height in the Eighties boasted 17 million viewers.

Hi-De-Hi

Welsh vamp Gladys Pugh yearns to be loved by upper class boss Jeffrey Fairbrother. Good-hearted Peggy, the put-upon chalet maid, dreams of throwing off her apron and ditching the duster for a glamorous ‘yellow coat’.

Comedian Ted Bovis and his hapless sidekick Spike get involved in all sorts of money-making scams. The Punch and Judy man hates children; a washed-up jockey is reduced to running pony rides; and a husband and wife former ballroom dancing champion couple cause great hilarity with their waspish snobbery.

The entertainment line-up is complemented by a bevy of glamorous and enthusiastic young ’yellow coats’, just beginning their careers in show business and determined that every holiday maker will enjoy every waking minute of their holiday... whether they want to or not!

The audience will be fully immersed in a trip down memory lane to when people worked hard and saved up all year for two hedonistic weeks of knobbly knee competitions, shivering in swimsuits, talent contests and post war canteen food.

Exotic and cheap packages to Spain in the Seventies all but killed off this quintessentially British type of holiday experience, but this show remembers it with great fondness and affectionate humour.

Kings Langley Players present Hi-de-Hi at Kings Langley Community Centre at 7.45pm from Wednesday, May 16 through to Saturday, May 19 with an additional 2.45pm matinee on the

Saturday.

Director Guy Peskin has put together a top notch bill of talent and, complete with vintage costumes, rock n roll music and non-stop tomfoolery, it promises to be a full-on ticket to ride.

Tickets cost from £13 and are available for purchase online from www.klp.org.uk

