Gok Wan is coming to Hemel this month at one of his One Size Fits All events.

The popular TV style guru will be at Shendish Manor Hotel on Sunday, September 15.

The day will feature brunch, fashion shows, a style masterclass from Gok, and a makeover segment where a nominated member of the audience with a heartwarming story is chosen by Gok for a makeover.

The fashion show will feature local boutiques and suppliers.