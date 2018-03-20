From magic to hypnotism for an adult audience in Dunstable

A controversial comedy stage hypnotist is bringing his red hair, blue mouth and outrageous show to one of our theatres in the spring.

“Nobody has ever done a show like this on a scale like this,” said 30-year-old Robert, who lives in Newcastle and was one of the best young magicians in the country before discovering hypnotism.

Now, as well as leaving magic behind he has also turned his back on family entertainment - for the time being - preferring to develop an act which, over the past decade, has delighted and shocked students during Fresher Week shows.

He said: “It’s the sort of humour I like - a bit Chubby Brown and end of the pier show - but with the added element of hypnotism which means the audience, and of course the volunteers on stage, don’t quite know where they’re heading.”

Robert’s appearance and stage persona are a stark contrast to the angelic looking young boy who posed for pictures with his hero Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee.

He was so nervous during his first magic show - in front of a troop of brownies when he was nine years old - that his step mother had to deliver the words while he performed his tricks in terrified silence.

But during his late teens and early 20s after working on the holiday islands of Kos and Corfu, Robert evolved into the daring and innovative performer he is today.

Paul Daniels remains his inspiration. He said: “We’d talk at magic conventions and I would email him and he would reply.”

Robert says watching Daniels was like attending a master class for anyone involved in comedy entertainment.

During his teens Robert decided to make the move from magic into hypnosis.

He said: “With hypnosis there’s this air of mysticism. That’s one of the reasons why people come to my shows, but its just the starting point for the entertainment.”

Robert Temple will perform at Grove Theatre, Dunstable, at 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 18.

The show is only suitable for people aged 18 and over. Tickets £20.

Box office 01582 602080 or book online at www.grovetheatre.co.uk