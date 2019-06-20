Console Corner: Big news loom large for gamers

The big news for Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox gamers this week revolves around free games and the next generation of consoles.

The next raft of free games available to PS Plus members is set to be officially announced next Wednesday.

The good news is that both Project Scarlett and the PS5 are aiming for similar spec-points, with short load times and 8K compatibility in the works. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

But speculation has been rife in gaming circles online that that Unravel, Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2, Dragon Quest Builders and/or Wolfenstein II The New Colossus could feature.

Of course at the moment it is just that - speculation - but similar predictions on the line-up have been accurate in the past.

It would be a superb bevvy of freebies off the back of the Borderlands Handome Pack (which is Borderland 1 and 2) and Sonic Mania extravaganza in June which have proved a massive hit with PS Plus members.

Meanwhile industry experts have claimed this week that’s Sony’s PS5 price and release date could be announced soon.

In an exciting development analysts predict an announcement could be imminent on how much the new console will cost.

The same goes for Microsoft’s new Xbox Project Scarlett console, the company’s rival to the PS5. What we DO know is that the Xbox machine is launching Christmas 2020.

But the price remains a mystery.

It is thought the two companies are playing a game of cat and mouse as they bid to set a price that will not scare off gamers.

But reports rightly point out there is good reason why both Sony and Microsoft may want to avoid revealing their price plans too early.

Government Tariffs in the United States could be raised on items like consoles, which could impact the next gen consoles.

The good news is that both Project Scarlett and the PS5 are aiming for similar spec-points, with short load times and 8K compatibility in the works.

What that means for the price is anyone’s guess but they should at least be similar.

Industry analyst Michael Pachter provided an update on what he thinks the price points could be, following the latest reveals at E3 2019.

Speaking to GamingBolt, Pachter speculated a higher price point than the previous generation of consoles but not a stratospheric rise

“The specs suggest $500 or so,” Pachter told GamingBolt. So £399 or thereabouts for us in the UK.