COMPETITION: Win afternoon tea for two at Cadbury World

There’s no better place for a day out for chocolate lovers than Cadbury World this spring, with Afternoon Tea and more to enjoy.

Served on bone china crockery in the Cadbury Café, Cadbury World’s Afternoon Tea puts a chocolatey twist on the classic British experience. Combining classic items with sweet treats, guests can enjoy savoury sandwiches with delicious macarons, chocolate brownies and a special rocky road, made to an exclusive Cadbury recipe, complete with a cup of tasty Cadbury hot chocolate, tea or coffee.

Available from Monday to Friday*, the Afternoon Tea offer is the perfect way to complete a fascinating tour of the popular Bournville-based attraction. For a combined price of £21.95 per person, visitors can explore the Cadbury World zones with admission into the attraction, before indulging in the delicious Afternoon Tea in the Cadbury Café.

Visitors can experience the magic of the attraction’s impressive chocolatey zones - from discovering the origins of the cocoa bean in the Aztec Jungle and growing your own virtual cocoa tree in Purple Planet, to watching the talented chocolatiers in action in the popular Chocolate Making and Demonstration zones.

Not to be missed is the exciting 4D Chocolate Adventure zone, where you can experience the feeling of diving into a pot of melted Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and ride the Crunchie Rollercoaster, all without leaving your seat. Take a trip down Advertising Avenue to relive some of Cadbury’s most iconic advertising campaigns and complete your trip with a visit to The World’s Biggest Cadbury Shop.

Afternoon Tea is available to book online or by calling 0844 880 7667. For more information about the offer, visit the website

*Afternoon Tea is available from Monday to Friday, and is only valid on attraction entry between 1.10pm and 1.20pm with the Afternoon Tea to follow. Not available during school holidays. Afternoon Tea can be booked up to 48 hours before you visit.

FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN SIMPLY ANSWER THE FOLLOWING QUESTION:

Where is the popular Cadbury World attraction based?

A) New York

B) Birmingham

C) Paris

Send your entry to damien.lucas@jpress.co.uk by Monday May 7th with CADBURY COMP in the subject header and incluing your full name, address and a contact phone number.

