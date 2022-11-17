Kevin Bryan's CDs (photo: Adobe)

Shakespears Sisters’ 1992 album still repays closer investigation in its new expanded form, and devotees of inventive, imaginative music making should enjoy the new offerings from the excellent Dan Whitehouse.

Star of show is High in the Morning, latest in Cherry Red’s fine series of highly listenable retrospectives. (photo: Adobe)

Words of a Fiddler's Daughter (Under The Eaves)

The Tears of Jenny Greenteeth

Enchanting adaptation of traditional folk tale from Murray Grainger and Adam Summerhayes with spoken word support from Adam's daughter Jessie.

Jadea Kelly (Darth Jadea Music)

Roses

Warm and intimate singer-songwriter fare from award winning Canadian tunesmith Jadea Kelly, showcasing affecting gems such as Driveway and Any Old Boat.

Linda Gail Lewis (Wienerworld)

Family Jewels

This is an entertaining audio-visual package from the piano pounding younger sister of late, great rock ’n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis, recorded live in France in 2015.

Linda Gail Lewis (Wienerworld)

Mickey Gilley (Wienerworld)

Urban Cowboy Live!

Veteran country singer Mickey Gilley revisits the cream of songs from his back catalogue in this easy on the ear live set, recorded at his theatre in Branson, Missouri.

Shakespears Sister (London)

Mickey Gilley (Wienerworld)

Hormonally Yours

London Records celebrate 30th anniversary of the release of this female duo’s double platinum album with CD re-issue featuring a string of hitherto unreleased bonus tracks.

Various Artists (Cherry Red)

Shakespears Sister (London)

High in the Morning

One of the most impressive archive anthologies I’ve heard recently, concentrating on singles successes and superior album tracks from the golden year of 1973.

Stevie Nicks

For What It’s Worth

Stephen Stills’ pointed slice of mid Sixties social commentary is revived for a whole new generation of music lovers by Fleetwood Mac’s inimitable front woman Stevie Nicks.

Black Angels (Partisan)

Wilderness of Mirrors

The American psych-rock masters recently returned to the fray after a five year hiatus with a brand new album with the results, not surprisingly, uniformly excellent.

Blancmange (London Records)

Private View

Neil Arthur and his gifted cohorts are here, still striving manfully to keep the legendary Blancmange name alive, their latest musical offering a simply joyfully futuristic gem.

Dan Whitehouse (Self Released)

Various Artists (Cherry Red)

Stevie Nicks

Black Angels (Partisan)