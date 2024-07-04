My James Bond Theme Proposal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I read somewhere that Susan Boyle was 47 when she started her music career... I’m just a 52-year-old nobody trying to get my Bond Theme to the Bond people!

This may sound a bit crazy, but three years ago I composed a James Bond Theme. (please see here https://youtu.be/KLZQpOwCxvk?si=ieFl2qVH-CKxgFvt but sorry for the adverts as since getting involved with said TV production company they have appeared and I don’t know how to remove them).

I’m 52 now and three years ago my husband bought me a little second hand baby grand for my birthday, which I couldn’t stay off and decided to set about composing the next James Bond Theme. I was very proud of it and thought to myself this could actually be a Bond Theme but who’s going to listen to a peri-menopausal, middle aged mum whose only fans are her cats.

I’m an old romantic and love a good weepy like Indecent Proposal but what makes these incredible films are their soundtracks and I’m a huge fan of the composer John Barry and his amazing and emotional scores for films such as aforementioned, Born Free, Dances With Wolves and obviously BOND. Those familiar chord progressions that appear subtly in all the bond themes stick in your brain and have been firmly lodged in mine for many, many years. I think if you have time to listen to mine you’ll notice that familiarity too.

Elaine Masters taken from the Bond Video she created one rainy Sunday afternoon

Anyhow, I digress. So - much to my families disgust (I have two grown up sons I adore) I decided that trying to get my Bond Song ‘Burning Stars’ out there to my ridiculously small handful of FB friends and family didn’t work. EON Productions are an impenetrable organisation and although were very kind in answering several of my emails - do not accept unsolicited material. So I set up a TikTok account and taught myself to edit videos and have been trying to grab their attention ever since.

Two weeks ago my husband finally agreed to me getting it professionally recorded but wasn’t happy to pay the ridiculous price. The first producer I spoke to wanted £2000 per song, so I put out an advert on a site called SoundBetter (again, much to my families disgust who are convinced it’s a scam). Much to my surprise a producer called Sefi Carmel answered with a proposal. We corresponded back and forth and all the time my husband was cynical but then Sefi organised a half hour zoom call with me which my husband helped me set up. All the time I was thinking - is this the real Sefi Carmel, award winning music producer who has worked with, Disney, Eurovision, film directors and pop stars or is this an imposter sitting in front of a fake studio of gizmos and gadgets.

Anyhow - my story so far is that he’s producing it at the moment and I eagerly wait to hear it. If not then I will have a huge amount of egg on my face and at this point probably give up on my crazy idea that a nobody should be given the chance to have a shot at a Bond Theme but I’m determined to shake that notion up a bit!

