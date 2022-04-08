Spandau Ballet bassist and EastEnders actor, Martin Kemp will be at David Evans Court Theatre in Tring tonight (April 8), DJing at a charity fundraiser for Ukraine.

Chilfest Club Night will see Martin play along with band Toploader, Rozalla, Brandon Block and Baby D play with all profits going to the Disaster Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The 80s music star will perform a special DJ set at the fundraiser which starts at 7.30pm and promises a full evening of music as well as a raffle and refreshments on offer.

Chilfest is an annual festival held in Tring which set for its 10th anniversary this year, after back-to-back Covid-related cancellations.