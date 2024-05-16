Emergency services drop into town this half-term for Hemel Hempstead BID event
Hemel Hempstead BID is inviting local families to an ‘emergency services day’ this half-term
Emergency vehicles including police, fire and ambulance will be on display on the Rainbow Stage in the town centre, on Tuesday May 28, 11am to 3pm.
During the event, families and children can speak to police officers, medics and firefighters and ask them any burning questions.
And a variety of emergency service themed arts and crafts activities will be available for children to get stuck in.