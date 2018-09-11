Added element to Midsomer Murder walks around Princes Risborough

Popular Midsomer Murder walks now have an added element - a train journey with cream tea.

Thame is one of the most frequently used filming locations for the ITV series and the Midsomer walking tours of the town have grown in popularity since their highly successful debut last year.

Midsomer Murders tour

Now, on selected Sundays, the walking tours will be followed by a trip to Chinnor Railway Station, which became Holm Lane Junction in the Death in a Chocolate Box episode.

Taking a reserved seat in the afternoon tea car, visitors will pass over the level crossing at Wainhill, featured in The Made to Measure Murders. During the journey visitors will be served cream tea with locally baked scones, cream, butter and jam. The round trip lasts about 55 minutes.

Ray Gomm, special events manager at Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway (C&PRR), said: “We are absolutely delighted to be joining forces with Thame Midsomer Tours to provide a new Midsomer adventure, enhancing the experience that people have when they visit Midsomer County and highlighting C&PRR as a unique Midsomer filming location.”

Volunteers conduct the walking tours and the train rides and the funds generated are donated to local charitable causes and help to maintain the railway. Last year over £700 was donated to the Mayor’s Charities and Thame Museum.

Becky Reid, market town co-ordinator at Thame Town Council, said the tours have been good for the local economy, and Rumseys Chocolaterie (another Midsomer filming location) is now selling Barnaby Buns and Midsomer chocolate lollipops.

The new combined Thame/Chinnor Midsomer tours start on Sunday (September 17) and repeat on Sunday, October 7, and Sunday, October 14. The tour begins in Thame at 2pm and ends at the railway station at approximately 5.30pm following the train journey and cream tea.

Special joint tickets cost £25 for adults and can be booked in advance at www.chinnorrailway.co.uk/product.php/204/midsomer-adventure-cream-teas

