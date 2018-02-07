5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place at Hemel Hempstead

1 Snooker

Coral Snooker Shoot Out, Watford Colosseum, February 8 - 11

The Colosseum will once again host many of the world’s best snooker players this month, from tomorrow (Thursday) when the Coral Shoot Out returns to the venue (see picture above). The world ranking event uses a unique format with all matches lasting a maximum of 10 minutes and played in a single frame. There’s also a shot clock to make sure the action is fast and furious. All 128 players start in a knock out draw, and the last man standing at the end of four days of non stop drama wins the trophy and top prize of £32,000. Ticket prices vary. Box office 01923 571102 or see website for full details:

www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk

2 Comedy

Choose Your Battles, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Saturday February 10

In these combative times, it’s easy for some to be irritated, offended or downright enraged by other people, so how do we know what causes are worth fighting for? Lucy Porter (pictured in circle opposite) uses her hilarious experiences to help you decide. Lucy is a regular face and voice on television and radio panel shows and is a glutton for a good quiz show. Her recent appearances include QI, Insert Name Here and Room 101. Suitable for 16+. Tickets £14. Box office 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

3 Music

Nikki Iles and Nadim Teimoori, Herts Jazz, Screen 2, Hawthorn Theatre, Welwyn Garden City, 7.30 - 10pm Sunday February 11

Clark Tracey on drums with Nikki Iles, piano; Nadim Teimoori, tenor; and Adam King, bass. Nikki, this year’s winner of Best Piano in the British Jazz Awards, made a great impression in duet with Stan Sulzmann at the Herts Jazz Festival. Tickets on the night, £7 students, £11 members, £14 concessions, £15 full. Tickets are cheaper when booked in advance. Box office 0300 3039 620 or online:

www.hertsjazz.co.uk/gigs.html

4 Exhibition

Art inspired by Berkhamsted Common, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, during opening hours 10.30am - 5.30pm Mondays to Fridays and for one hour before all performances, now through to Friday March 2

An exhibition of woodcut prints, drawings, maps and collages inspired by Berkhamsted Common opened yesterday (Tuesday). The exhibition is a result of Berkhamsted artist Jenny Thorburn’s explorations of Berkhamsted Common (part of the Ashridge Estate). Whilst out walking, she mapped out its historical features and spent time sitting out in the woods, drawing individual trees.

The work is inspired by the past stories and present form of the common, and celebrates its continued importance to the local community. The commons were an important community resource in pre-industrial times, providing food and fuel. Where they remain, they are an equally important resource for our urban society, in providing us with freely accessible places to be with nature.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

5 Paranormal

3D Paranormal Evening, Gadebridge Community Centre, Hemel Hempstead, 7.15pm Friday February 9

Dacorum Paranormal Group are hosting this exciting evening which will consist of exploring the paranormal, using footage of ghost/UFO sightings from around the world in amazing 3D. Admission to the event is free.

