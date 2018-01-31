5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead

1 Comedy

Jonathan Pie: Back to the Studio - Work in Progress, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 7.30pm tonight (Wednesday)

The frustrated news reporter who satirises the world of politics and the media has started his UK tour here in Hemel Hempstead with two dates at The Old Town Hall (he opened there yesterday, Tuesday). Pie is the brainchild of actor Tom Walker and his unguarded ‘off-camera’ rants and online videos have been viewed by millions worldwide. He became a viral hit when he famously ‘lost it’ outside the Houses of Parliament, and his fan base has continued to gain momentum ever since. His 2017 tour culminated in a sell-out show at the London Palladium. Join him for this work in progress show as he warms up, blows up and possibly even messes up! Tickets £15. Box office 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

2 Music

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Girls In The Magnesium Dress consists of Anna Quiroga, harp and Valentina Scheldhofen Ciardelli, double bass. Frank Zappa fans will note the name with interest. Well, the girls are Zappa fans and love Mozart too. Anna, from Spain, and Valentina, from Italy, came together at LSO rehearsals and fell in love with the sounds produced by this extraordinary combination. Totally intriguing - one not to miss. Admission £4, under 18s free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

3 Music

Aylesbury Symphony Orchestra performing music to a live performance of Metropolis, Aylesbury Vale Academy, 4pm Sunday February 4

The 1927 sci-fi film, directed by Fritz Lang, has influenced many artists, notably Queen’s video for Radio Ga Ga, which featured footage from the film; Madonna’s costume and sets for her Express Yourself video; and Lady Gaga has drawn inspiration from the film several times. It is also rated in the Top Six films of the silent era, and was one of the most expensive movies made at that time, using more than 37,000 extras. The story presents a highly stylized futuristic city where a beautiful and cultured utopia exists above a bleak underworld populated by mistreated workers. The score is written by German composer Gottfried Huppertz and draws inspiration from Wagner and Strauss. ASO conductor Ben Palmer has made a speciality of conducting films live to screen. Tickets £15, available online:

www.aylesburyorchestra.co.uk

4Theatre

And Then There Were None, Little Gaddesden Village Hall, Wednesday February 7 &

Thursday February 8

Little Gaddesden Drama Club’s production of an Agatha Christie classic promises a full evening of entertainment. Tickets £14 include a two-course supper at The Bridgewater Arms, or £8 without supper. Box office 01442 842780 or email:boxoffice@LGDramaClub.com

5 Film

Murder On The Orient Express (12A), The Rex, Berkhamsted, 2pm and 7.30pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Kenneth Branagh presents an all-star cast including Johnny Depp and Dame Judi Dench, for the latest interpretation of Agatha Christie’s locomotive melodrama. Tickets £9.50 in the circle. Box office 01442 877759.

www.therexberkhamsted.com