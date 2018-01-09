5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in Hemel Hempstead and beyond.

1 Join a choir

Hemel Hempstead Singers, free taster rehearsals, The Friends Meeting House, Old Town, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm-10pm tonight (Wednesday) and next week, Wednesday, January 17

The Hemel Hempstead Singers (above) are encouraging people to rediscover their singing voice and attend free taster rehearsals this month, to see if they would like to be a part of the choir. The Singers are a small friendly group of approximately 25 people who give concerts in the local area. They rehearse every Wednesday from 8pm at The Friends Meeting House. The music is varied, from the 16th century to the present day. Musical director Simon Pusey said: “For anyone who has made a New Year’s resolution to do some more singing, or even for those who might not have thought about it, we welcome you to try out our free taster rehearsals in January. We are a friendly informal group singing for pleasure, but aiming to achieve as high a standard as possible. We would welcome new members of any voice, and are particularly interested in enquiries from tenors and basses - men are always in short supply! We sing a wide range of music.At Christmas, we performed Handel’s Messiah, and this spring, we will be singing Faure’s Requiem. Although we don’t hold auditions, some knowledge of sight reading is an advantage.” Any singers interested in joining the choir can contact Heather Houston, phone 01442 386657 or email h.houston@ntlworld.com

www.hemelhempsteadsingers.org.uk

2 Jazz

Gareth Williams Glow Quartet, Herts Jazz Club, Screen 2, Hawthorne Theatre, Welwyn Garden City, 7.30pm - 10pm, Sunday January 14

Gareth has unquestionably established himself as one of the country’s leading modern jazz pianists. A fiery and creative player, his remarkable talent has been seen with an impressive array of world class artists. He performs on this occasion with Trish Clowes, sax; Calum Gourlay, bass; and Martin France, drums. Tickets on the night from £7 for students to £15 for full. Discounts available if booked in advance. Box office 0300 3039 620 or book online:

www.hertsjazz.co.uk/gigs.html

3 Pantomime

Jack and the Beanstalk, Kings Langley Community Centre, 7.45pm tomorrow (Thursday), 7.45pm Friday, January 12 and 1pm, 4pm and 8pm Saturday, January 13

Kings Langley Players present a giant of a pantomime on a magical journey to the village of Merrydale and the giant’s castle. Jack gets into trouble with his mother when he sells the family cow for a handful of beans - but they turn out to be magical and could bring an end to their financial woes. Tickets £11 to £13, available online:

www.klp.org.uk

4 Film

Wonder (PG), The Rex, Berkhamsted, 2pm and 7.30pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay. Born with a rare genetic disorder which causes severe facial deformities, Auggie is acutely aware of his physical appearance. Tickets from £9.50. Box office 01442 877759.

www.therexberkhamsted.com

5 Museum

Ex Libris: Altered Books, Bucks County Museum, Aylesbury, on until February 24

Artists transform old books in this exhibition (pictured).

www.buckscountymuseum.org

