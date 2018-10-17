5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Hemel Hempstead this week.

1 Drama

Little Women, Kings Langley Community Centre, 7.45pm tomorrow (Thursday) through to Saturday October 20

Kings Langley Players present Louisa May Alcott’s classic story set in 1860s New England about the lives of the four March sisters: kind and beautiful Meg, impulsive and tomboyish Jo, gentle Beth and vain little Amy. They live alongside their mother, Marmee, and housekeeper Hannah while their father is away serving as a chaplain in the Civil War. Tickets start from £11, available online:

www.klp.org.uk

2 Family theatre

There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, 2.30pm Sunday October 21

One of the world’s best loved nursery rhymes is brought to life just in time to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Pam Adams’ best selling book. This magical family show includes a feast of sing along songs, colourful animal characters and heartwarming family fun. Tickets £11, box office 01582 602080 or book online:

www.grovetheatre.co.uk

3 Tring’s Own Apple Fayre

BusinessMart Netwalking, Tring Cinema and Apple Labyrinth Meditative Walk, various locations in Tring, today (Wednesday), Friday October 19 and Sunday October 21

Tring’s Own Apple Fayre is a powerful seasonal festival engaging all sections of the community. Voyager BusinessMart Neetwalking takes place from 9.30am-11am today (Wednesday) meeting in the small car park opposite The Akeman. A free event, abandon your office and meet in the fresh air of Tring Park to exchange ideas with local business people while enjoying the beautiful countryside. Contact vivianne@tringtogether.org.uk to book. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is the film showing at Tring Cinema at 8.30pm in the Nora Grace Hall in Faversham Close on Friday October 19. Tickets £7 from Beechwood Fine Foods or online at www.tringcinema.co .uk Doors open at 8pm and there will be free apples, a cash bar, popcorn and Kiwichik chocolates. The Apple Labyrinth Meditative Walk takes place from 3 -4.30pm on Sunday October 21, meeting at Jeacock’s Orchard in Cow Lane. The walk, for all faiths, explores the changing seasons and spirituality of our place within it. Remember to wear appropriate clothing for the weather. For further details contact p.ansty@ntlworld.com For details of all Apple Fayre events visit:

www.tringtogether.org.uk

4 Live screenings

Mayerling, The Vyne Theatre, Berkhamsted, 2pm Sunday October 21

Mayerling is a classic of the Royal Ballet repertory, with its emotional depth, haunting imagery and one of the most demanding roles ever created for a male dancer. Tickets £15, under 16s and students £10. Box office 0333 666 3366 or book online:

www.berkhamstedartscentre.co.uk

5 Theatre

Woke, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm tonight (Wednesday)

A new story (pictured above) about the 20th century African American experience, set against a powerful sound track of original music and traditional gospel and blues sung live. Two women, 42 years apart, become involved in the struggle for civil rights. Tickets £14.50, concessions available. Box office 01442 228091 or book online:

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

