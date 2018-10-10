5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around the Hemel Hempstead area.

1 Music

Oxjam Hemel Music Festival, 2pm - 11.30pm at The Boxmoor Playhouse, The Fishery Wharf Cafe (after 5pm) and The Boxmoor Cricket Club

The UK’s largest grass roots music festival is coming to Hemel Hempstead for the first time with a celebration of our local music scene. Eleven hours of live music across three venues for one day only. The line-up includes The Shantlys, Love Guns, Mellow Days, Tom Batchelor, Tinlin and BURP Ukulele Band. Tickets £7/£10 in aid of Oxfam.

2 Theatre

Chess, Court Theatre, Tring, 7.30pm now through to Saturday October 13 with additional 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Berkhamsted Theatre Company brings Chess to the stage. Written in 1984 by ABBA songwriters Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus with Tim Rice, Chess is a story of love and political intrigue set against the backdrop of the Cold War in the Eighties, with the superpowers of the USA and USSR attempting to manipulate an international chess championship for political ends. Tickets £17.50 from Beechwood Fine Foods or call 07543 560478 or online:

3 Theatre

The Sound of Music, The Radlett Centre, 7.30pm now through to Saturday October 13 with additional 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Radlett Musical Theatre Company presents the story of Captain von Trapp, his seven children and the novice nun Maria who comes to their home to look after them. Tickets £19.50. Box office 01923 859291 or book online:

4 Live screenings

The Importance of Being Earnest, The Vyne Theatre, Berkhamsted, 6pm Saturday October 13

A new production of one of the funniest plays in English, Oscar Wilde’s play will be broadcast live to cinemas from the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End. Tickets £15, under 16s and students £10. Box office 0333 666 3366 or book online:

5 Apple Fayre

Apple Fayre Pippin Parade & Farmers’ Market, Tring Farmers’ Market, Church Square, 9am - 4pm Saturday

October 13

Tring’s Own Apple Fayre is a powerful seasonal festival engaging all sections of the community. The Magnolia Apple Cart Procession takes place on Saturday from 10.30am - 11am making its way from

the King’s Arms along Western Road to the High Street, finishing at Church Square with plenty of dancers and scarecrows. (Picture in circle below shows the Apple Fayre from a previous year, taken by David Satchel.) The Apple Fayre Tring Farmers’ Market with a host of local produce plus Morris dancing is held between 11.30am - 12.30pm and 2.30pm - 4pm. Take your own apples along with an empty bottle or two and go home with your own delicious apple juice. The Apple Fayre Harvest Service, Comfort me with Apples, takes place at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in the High Street in Tring from 10am - 10.45am on Sunday (October 14)celebrating all of creation from a single apple to the great forests. Everyone is welcome to join the service being led by Bishop Wood School. Full details online at:

