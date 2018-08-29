5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place this week in and around Hemel Hempstead

1 Festival

Cool Britannia, Knebworth Park, Hertfordshire, Friday August 31 - Sunday September 2

This brand new epic music festival opens at the stately home of rock with the Main Stage headlined by Happy Mondays and Ocean Colour Scene. Support acts include Embrace, The Lightening Seeds, Peter Hook & The Light, Cast, Heather Small, Dodgy, Space, Toploader and The South. The festival will also see the premiere of Britpop Classical which will feature a full orchestra with rock band and guest soloists. Club DJs will host the Ministry of Sound Big Top. Outside the rocking arena there will be camping, glamping, street food, themed bars, street entertainers, fun fairs, kid-zone, fireworks, trade stands and karaoke. For full information and to buy tickets go to:

www.coolbritanniafest.com

2 Theatre

Rent, Court Theatre, Tring, 7.30pm Tuesday September 4 - Saturday September 8 with additional 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday

Tring Youth Theatre Project presents a hard hitting piece of musical theatre (pictured above). Based on Puccini’s La Boheme, Rent, by Jonathan Larson, tells the story of one year in the life of friends living a Bohemian lifestyle in modern day East Village, New York City, where the group deal with love, loss, AIDS and modern day life in one truly powerful story. This modern classic will see the Court Theatre transformed into a New York warehouse squat in the 1990s and will feature award winning music and powerful lyrics performed by 35 talented young performers from the local area. Tickets £5 to £15 available from Beechwood Fine Foods in Frogmore Street, Tring, or buy online:

www.courttheatre.co.uk

3 Afternoon tea

Poupon’s Tea, Manor Restaurant, Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire, noon - 4.15pm Wednesdays to Sundays and Bank Holidays and school holidays until October 28

The Poupon’s Children’s Afternoon Tea features savoury pizza slices, caramel biscuits, poodle sandwiches and paw print raspberry and vanilla ice lollies. Price £15 for children. Normal grounds admission applies. Book on 01296 820414 or online:

www.waddesdon.org.uk

4 Countryside

Bucks County Show, Weedon Park, near Aylesbury, 8am - 6pm tomorrow (Thursday )

One of the largest one day agricultural shows in the country, with plenty for all ages to enjoy including home and garden classes, vintage tractors, cattle and sheep classes, country pursuits and main ring attractions that include the Metropolitan Mounted Police Activity Ride and the Royal Artillery Band. New this year are giant tortoises plus old favourites, The Sheep Show and a large equestrian section. Show day entry prices are £17 adults with discounts for children, seniors and groups, and are cheaper if bought in advance from selected outlets or online:

www.buckscountyshow.co.uk

5 Chilli

Chilli Fest, Waddesdon Manor, 10am - 5pm Saturday September 1 and Sunday September 2

Turn up the heat at the manor’s annual chilli festival. Throughout the weekend there will be fabulous live music, family fun and children’s craft activities as well as the opportunity to walk around the gardens and explore the house. Free entry with grounds admission.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

