5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Hemel Hempstead this week.

1 Singing workshop

Summer Workshops, Scouts Hut, The Drift, (near the Rose and Crown Public house) Kings Langley, 7.30pm to 9pm Tuesday August 7

Kings Langley Community Choir present their summer workshops and invite all to come along and join them, with musical director Ben Crawley at the helm. Adults £5 per session, teens £3 per session. For more information call 07714 701316.

www.kingslangleychoir.co.uk

2 Summer holiday activity

Powerful Plants - Family Session at the Old Barn, The Box Moor Trust Centre, London Road, Hemel Hempstead, 10.30am - 12.30pm tomorrow (Thursday)

A drop in session with a plant trail, outdoor activities and crafts, suitable for two years plus. Suggested donation £2.50 per child.

www.boxmoortrust.org.uk

3 Shakespeare Festival

Much Ado About Nothing, The Pendley Manor Hotel, Cow Lane, Tring, 8pm today (Wednesday) through to Saturday August 4 and 3pm on Sunday August 5

The Pendley Shakespeare Festival returns for its 69th year with two outdoor productions of some of Shakespeare’s finest works (the second play is next week). The amateur festival counts Stephen Campbell Moore and Hermoine Norris amongst its alumni and brings together exciting young talent and dedicated amateurs to create unique and beautiful plays in the grounds of the Pendley Manor Hotel in Tring. When soldiers return from war, romance blooms, but so does jealously and duplicity. One of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, this innovative production is delivered set at the end of the First World War. Grounds open for picnics two hours before the outdoor performance. Seating is available in covered or uncovered areas. Tickets from £18, discounts available for under 16s, students, seniors and families. Call 01442 820060 or book online:

www.pendleyshakespearefestial.co.uk

4 School holidays

Superhero Academy, Whipsnade Zoo, Dunstable, now through to Sunday September 2

Junior recruits can train in animal strength, agility and speed and then use their new knowledge and skills to save the world. Young caped crusaders can unlock the ability to see in the dark, using incredible night vision goggles to hunt food like an owl; gain the power of super speed to race against the world’s fastest land animal, the cheetah; and master the leafcutter ant’s super strength in time to lift a three tonne car safely out of the way. Once junior wildlife warriors have earned champion status they can marvel at the zoo’s 3,500 animals including elephants and bears. The activities in this action packed day for the whole family are free with zoo entry. Book online:

www.zsl.org

5 Art

Exhibit C, Upstairs Gallery, 268 High Street, Berkhamsted, now until Saturday (August 4)

This exhibition by local artist Catherine Hay opened in July, so do try and pop along during the final few days. Catherine has been working as an artist since 2004, specialising in vibrant oils inspired by nature. She works to commission and also keeps an ever changing collection for sale. Portrait photographer Vanessa Champion exhibits alongside with her powerful Ashridge images.