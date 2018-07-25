5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Hemel Hempstead this week.

1 Music

Tringfest, Court Theatre, Tring, noon through to 9pm Saturday July 28

Tringfest, organised by Tring Youth Theatre Project, is making its debut headlined by indie-punk crossover Tring locals Ripley with Watford based indie band The Curve. The day will have a fantastic range of styles from punk to funk and acoustic to metal. Other acts include Matty Long and the LoveGuns, Harrison Walker and Jamie Faulkner. A barbecue will be available and a fully licensed bar. Tickets £10 adults, £5 students/concessions available from Beechwood Fine Foods in Frogmore Street or online:

www.courttheatre.co.uk

2 Behind the Scenes

A Taste of Theatre, Boxmoor Playhouse, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm tomorrow (Thursday)

HHTheatre Co invites people to try something new. Tomorrow evening (Thursday, July 26), the company’s team of stage experts will be sharing their skills for free. If you have ever wanted to learn stage make-up or how to build a set, join in one Thursday evening and you could learn the skills to get you started in theatre. The bar will be open and there will be plenty of members around to meet and make friends with. Activities on offer include learning songs from the musicals, tap dancing, props (the basics), set building and crew techniques, make-up (the basics), costumes (the basics), company overview, technical overview, acting and directing. Please note, these activities are for adults only (age 18 years and above). To book a place on one of the free activities go to:

www.signupgenius.com/go/4090449aea72da0fd0-taste

3 Exhibition

Squatlife, St Albans Museum and Gallery, 10am - 5pm Mondays to Saturdays and noon-5pm Sundays, now through to August 26

An important new exhibition examining historical and contemporary attitudes towards the homeless through the ages and inspired by recently discovered photography by Dave Kotula that depicts squatters in St Albans’ empty buildings in the 80s . The exhibition reaches back as far as the 12th century through Victorian times and the workhouse era, through to the 21st century, and is all the more poignant for being held in a city wildly regarded as one of the most affluent in the country. Free to attend.

www.stalbansmuseums.org.uk

4 Festival

Standon Calling, near Standon, Hertfordshire SG11 1EE, from tomorrow (Thursday) through to Sunday (July 29)

Luxury boutique festival with an amazing line up including Paloma Faith, George Ezra and Brian Ferry. Complete with pool, hot tubs and accommodation ranging from tipis to deluxe suites it’s safe to say this is not your average music festival. Ditch the tent pegs and indulge in a touch of festival luxury. Day and weekend tickets available. Full details:

www.standon-calling.com

5 Summer holidays

Lego Brick Adventure, Bucks County Museum, Aylesbury, 10am - 5pm Mondays to Saturdays now through to September 5

Civilisations - an interactive brick adventure around the world has exceptional Lego models of life sized human figures from many ancient civilisations (pictured above left). All tickets £4.50, under fours by donation. No advance bookings, tickets only available on the day.

www.buckscountymuseum.org

