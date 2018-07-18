5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead this week

1 Walk

Herbal Medicine Walk, Hay Wood, Box Moor Trust Centre, London Road, Hemel Hempstead, 2.30pm Saturday (July 21)

Meet at the Old Barn to enjoy a walk led by medical herbalist Lucy Blunden. £5 per person. Places are limited so book at:

education@boxmoortrust.org.uk

2 Behind the scenes

A Taste of Theatre, Boxmoor Playhouse, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm tomorrow (Thursday)

HHTheatre Co invites you to try something new. Tomorrow evening (Thursday July 19) , and next week(Thursday July 26), the company’s team of stage experts will be sharing their skills for free. If you have ever wanted to learn stage make-up or how to build a set, join in one Thursday evening and you could learn the skills to get you started in theatre. The bar will be open and there will be plenty of members around to meet and make friends with. Activities on offer include learning songs from the musicals, tap dancing, props (the basics), set building and crew techniques, make-up (the basics), costumes (the basics), company overview, technical overview, acting and directing. Please note, these activities are for adults only, 18 years and above. To book a place on one of the free activities go to:

www.signupgenius.com/go/4090449aea72da0fd0-taste

3 Theatre for children

Teletubbies Live, The Alban Arena, St Albans, 10am, 1pm and 4pm Saturday July 21 and Sunday July 22

See the iconic world famous Teletubbies (pictured above) in their first ever theatre show created especially for little ones. In a show that kids can attend at absolutely no cost alongside a paying adult, join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world which captures the imaginations of young children and encourages them to explore the world around them. Join in and enjoy beloved features from the television series along with brand new songs. Tickets £17 (adults), accompanied kids go free. Box office 01727 844488

www.alban-arena.co.uk

4 Music

Catfish, Limelight Theatre, Aylesbury, 8pm Friday July 20

The final Blues Night at the Limelight of the spring-summer season sees the welcome return of Catfish. UK and British Blues Award winners Catfish have carved a reputation for themselves as an excellent live band with a phenomenal front man in 23 year old guitarist/vocalist Matt Long who plays with a real passion for the blues. In 2018 they won the UK Blues Award for Blues Act of the Year (England). Tickets £10.50 in advance, or £12.50 on the door. 01296 424332 or

www.qpc.org

5 Battle Proms

Battle Proms Picnic Concert, Blenheim Palace, 4pm - to approximately 10.15pm Saturday July 21

If you missed the Proms at Hatfield here’s another chance to see them, this time at Blenheim. Gates open at 4pm . A display of mounted skill-at-arms in full 1918 regalia will take place at 6pm with the Red Devils performing in the skies at 6.35pm. The musical programme with Spitfire display starts at 7.45pm and includes a gun salute with music from the 60 piece New English Concert Orchestra. Tickets from 01432 355416 or

www.battleproms.com

