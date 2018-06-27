5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead area this week.

1 Auditions

A Vicar of Dibley Christmas - the Second Coming, The Court Theatre, Tring, 10am Sunday (July 1)

Tring Theatre Company is holding auditions for this production and needs solid actors with good diction who can capture the characterisation of the original TV series and fully reflect the gentle humour of Dibley. The producers expect commitment and everyone must be available for all of show week November 18 - 24. The technical and dress rehearsals on Sunday, November 18, and Monday, November 19, are as important as the performances. For further information and an audition pack email:

xmasdibleyintring@gmail.com

2 Outdoor theatre

Get Well Soon, The Grand Junction Arms, Bulbourne Road, Bulbourne, Tring, 7.30pm Friday June 29

Mikron Theatre Company presents a play wishing the NHS a happy 70th birthday (picture above by Peter Boyd Photography). All is not well at St Monica’s Hospital - patients are on life support, facing bugs, bed blockers and a battle to save A&E. With tunes, transfusions and titters, join Mikron as they make a surgical strike on the state of our NHS. Please note, this is an outdoor show with the option of a shelter if the weather is bad. Please take your own chairs and blankets and dress appropriately for a British summer - the producers suggest wellies and sunscreen, waterproofs and sunhats! No tickets are required, a cash collection will be taken after the show. For more information call 01442 891400 or email:

www.grandjunctionarms.co.uk

3 Comedy

The Tringe, Court Theatre, Tring, now through to Saturday July 14

Tring’s very own comedy festival has now kicked off and tonight (Wednesday) sees comedy from Justin Moorhouse and Olaf Falafel. The next few days will be filled with even more comedy from entertainers including Stuart Goldsmith, Steeh Raskopoulos and Lou Sanders. For full details of the programme and to book tickets go to:

www.tringefestival.co.uk

4 Literature

WhizzFizzFestival, Aylesbury town centre, Saturday June 30

The annual festival of children’s art and literature, inspired by Roald Dahl brings the town to life with a riot of colour and music, with many events free to attend. This year’s giant puppet parade of school children through the town centre will have over 650 participants followed by a selection of fizztastic events across the town centre including a Neverland cream tea party in the garden of Bucks County Museum, top celebrities (including Dame Darcey Bussell, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Tony Hadley), authors David Solomons, Steve Antony, Andrew Clover and Andy Riley, and a fancy dress competition. Full details of the festival, and to book tickets for events:

www.whizzfizzfest.org

3 Seaside

Aylesbury on Sea, Kingsbury, 11am - 4pm Sunday July 1

Donkeys, sand pits, teacups, singing, deck chairs, face painting, balloon modelling, make and take crafts and a wide range of games to play. Refreshments will be available to buy from a wide variety of restaurants, cafes and bars around the venue, plus The Works will be on site selling from their ice cream bike.

www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk

