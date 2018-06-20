5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead this week

1 Comedy

The Tringe, The Court Theatre, Tring, Monday June 25 - Saturday July 14

Get Stuffed’s pre-Edinburgh festival, The Tringe, is back for its ninth year. The comedians preview event of choice, The Tringe is an established and hugely successful part of the UK comedy calendar. Over three weeks, more than 40 different acts will preview their Edinburgh shows. This year also includes a family show performed by Charlie Baker. Other highlights include the return of Rhod Gilbert, Mark Watson, James Acaster and Jason Byrne, as well as debuts from famous comedians such as Nina Conti and Marcus Brigstocke. The Tringe offers the perfect final rehearsal for performers going to Edinburgh and those preparing for their autumn tours. The festival kicks off with the Roving Comedy Night on Sunday June 24 featuring 16 comedians moving from pub to pub in the town. All other events are at The Court Theatre. Tickets can be bought from Black Goo on Tring High Street and upstairs at Home and Colonial inBerkhamsted or online (where you can also find full details of the festival):

www.tringefestival.co.uk

2 Animals

Sunset Safari, Whipsnade Zoo, 6-10pm Saturday June 23

The zoo opens its gates after hours for a wild night of fun so that visitors can spend an evening with some of the most spectacular species on the planet (pictured above) as well as enjoying lively entertainment and delicious food. The evening will include acrobats, musicians, a steel pan band and flamenco duo plus carnival performers who will transform themselves into colourful creatures. Those interested in finding out more about the zoo’s amazing animals can enjoy a series of fascinating animal talks, demonstrations and feeds, including Fearsome Faceoff, a fact-fight between brown bears and wolverines. There will be a chance to see the conservation station or try a safari truck tour and see behind the scenes at the elephant enclosure. The Jumbo Express steam railway will provide a guided tour around the elephants, Asian rhino, deer and sloth bears. As the sun sets, live jazz will be performed at the River Cottage Kitchen and Deli. Tickets on the gate are £25.45 for adults, £18.50 children, free for under threes. Book in advance online for discounts:

www.zsl.org

3 Music

Kings Langley Community Choir, Kings Langley Common, 1.20 - 1.50pm Saturday June 23

The choir will be performing at the carnival this weekend.

www.kingslangleychoir.co.uk

4 Music

Big Band Special, Court Theatre, Tring, 7.30pm Sunday June 24

This annual concert includes the hugely exciting Cuban Fire Suite made famous by the Stan Kenton Orchestra and featuring big band soloists Mike Lovatt (trumpet) and Mark Nightingale (trombone) (both pictured left) plus special guest percussionist Jason Holling. Tickets £16, concessions £14 available from Beechwood Fine Foods in Frogmore Street or online:

www.courttheatre.co.uk

5 Carnival

Tring Carnival, Pound Meadow, Tring, tomorrow (Thursday) through to Sunday June 24

The theme for this year’s carnival is ‘Tring beside the Sea’.