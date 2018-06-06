5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Hemel Hempstead area this week.

1 Music

The Blockheads, Court Theatre, Tring, 8pm Saturday June 9

The legendary Blockheads are the band behind Ian Dury, an outfit that has grown in stature from the early days of 1977, right up to the present. Expect to hear Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick and Reasons To Be Cheerful (Part 3). Fronted by Derek ‘The Draw’ Hussey and featuring Chaz Jankel, Norman Watt-Roy, John Turnbull and Mick Gallagher from the original band, this classic line up is completed by John Roberts and a group of saxophonists. Tickets £22 from Beechwood Fine Goods in Frogmore Street or online:

www.courttheatre.co.uk

2 Walk

Walk the Chalk, 10.30am - 4pm Saturday June 9 and Sunday June 10, Ivinghoe Beacon, Ashridge Estate

Visitors can discover the beauty and rich natural environment of the chalk hills at Ivinghoe Beacon. Families will follow a route designed to showcase the variety of wildlife and history of this iconic landmark. Trail handouts are £2 and provide a route as well as tips on how to spot the wildlife that thrives in the area. There are stunning views across several counties from the top of the beacon. A butterfly expert, rangers and volunteers will be on hand to provide expert information. No need to book. For more information:

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ashridge-estate/features/walk-the-chalk

3 Festival of Arts

Art in the Nave, St Mary’s Church, Old Town, High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Friday June 8 through to Sunday June 10

Art lovers will be able to view and purchase a wide selection of works by over 35 artists including paintings, sculpture, textiles, glass, ceramics, silverware and handmade jewellery. Facilities include light lunches, tea, coffee and a licensed bar. Entrance £2 for adults, free for under 16s. On the first night of the festival, composer Stephen Baysted and mezzo pianist Susan Legg will perform extracts from their work with award winning film maker Phil Grabsky on The Impressionists and the Man Who Made Them. Susan’s live performance of music from the score, plus pieces featured in the film by Debussy, Ravel, Satie and Poulenc, will be accompanied by film clips and Stephen’s explanation of how paintings by Matisse, Renoir and Monet inspired the music. Tickets £20, including exhibition entry,buy online:

www.artinthenave.uk

4 Drama

Wuthering Heights, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Friday June 8

Hotbuckle Productions present a stage adaptation of Emily Bronte’s only novel, a wild passionate story of the intense and almost demonic love between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliffe, a foundling adopted by Catherine’s father. Tickets £14.50, concessions available. Box office 01442 228091 or book online:

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

5 Family

Light Steps, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 2.30pm Saturday June 9

Children aged two to five and their families can enjoy a journey into colour, music and interactive dance with rag doll Alex, presented by DancingStrong. Tickets £7, Dacorum Card £5.50. Box office 01442 228091 or book online:

www.oldtownhall.co.uk