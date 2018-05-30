5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead

1 Music

Soul II Soul,

Watford Colosseum,

7.30pm, Saturday, June 2

The British soul band is on a tour of the UK marking 30 years of their success and paying tribute to their debut album, Club Classics Vol 1. Tickets £33.50. Box office 01923 571102 or book online:

www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk

2 War memories

Great War Centenary Event, Memorial Garden, Tring,

2pm-5pm Saturday June 2

The Friends of Tring Memorial Garden are hosting this event with musical entertainment including a ukulele band, Punch and Judy show, model boat sailing on the pond and refreshments. Tring Local History Museum will show their World War One photographs and there will be vivid memories of Tring men who fell. Entry to the garden is free, but donations to the Royal British Legion, who will have a stall, will be gratefully received. The hope is that today’s families can relive and share the relief and happiness felt by Tring people in 1918 when the war was coming to an end.

3 Comedy

Berkhamsted Comedy Club, Award Winners Special, The Kings Arms, Berkhamsted High Street, 8pm, Friday June 1

Berkhamsted is to get its own dedicated monthly comedy club, run by Mike Manera, a Berkhamsted resident who also set up and ran the successful Piccadilly Club and West End Comedy clubs for many years in London. Mike, a veteran of over 15 years on the comedy circuit, will be hosting the shows himself. The first show is an ‘Award Winners Special’. Topping the bill is Italian comedian Luca Cupani, who won the So YouThink You Are Funny award at the Edinburgh Festival. Also on the bill is Daniel Audritt, who won the Golden Jesters Comedy Award, and Piccadilly Comedy Club’s comedian of the year for 2018, Ben Pope. Tickets £10 available from:

www.berkhamstedcomedy.co.uk

4 National Garden Scheme

Humphrey Repton, Ashridge House, 2pm-6pm Sunday June 10

Since 1927 the National Garden Scheme has been inviting garden owners to open their exceptional gardens to the public, giving people unique access to some of Britain’s most beautiful and memorable gardens. This year marks 200 years since the death of celebrated landscape designer, Humphrey Repton, who designed the gardens around Ashridge House, a Gothic palace built by the 7th Earl of Bridgewater. One of his last commissions, Repton described the gardens as the “child of my age and declining powers”. They include lawns, a rosary, flower garden, souterrein, grotto and monks’ garden, all linked by paths. Admission £4.50 adults, £2.50 children. Light refreshments available.

www.ngs.org.uk

5 Summer events calendar

Box Moor Trust, 10.30am today (Wednesday) and 10am onwards tomorrow (Thursday)

Meet at the Trust Centre in London Road, Hemel Hempstead, today (Wednesday) for a Family History Walk as part of the Chilterns Society Walking Festival to discover the history of the Box Moor Trust. Suggested donation £2.50. Bookable through www.visitchilterns.co.uk/walkingfest. A Family Orchid Count volunteer morning is being held at Roughdown Common from 10am tomorrow (Thursday). No charge; to book contact:

education@boxmoortrsut.org.uk

