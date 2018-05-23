5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead this week.

1 Comedy

Dad’s Army Radio Hour, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm tonight

A stage adaptation of the classic British comedy sees two skilful actors playing 25 characters. David Benson and Jack Lane present a selection of classic radio episodes featuring favourite lines, cherished characters and great feats of vocal impersonation. In a new pre-dining show offer theatre goers will be able to make a night of it by ordering a pre-show meal at the atmospheric Olde Kings Arms pub opposite the venue. For £27.50 patrons can combine their theatre ticket with a two course meal. Pre-show dining can be booked via the Old Town Hall. Tickets for the show only are £14.50. Box office 01442 228091 or book online:

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

2 Theatre

The Importance of Being Earnest, Ashridge House, 7.30pm Wednesday May 30

Oscar Wilde’s cherished play is performed in an hilarious two man re-imagining of the classic involving rapid quick changes, tap dancing, fabulous frocks and enough tea to sink a ship. Performed in the exquisite surroundings of Ashridge House. Tickets £20, concessions £15. Book online:

www.splitsecondproductions.com/ashridge-house

3 Zoo

Superheroes and Villains, Whipsnade Zoo, Saturday May 26 through to Sunday June 3

Children can transform into mighty planetary protectors and save the world. Families can join a squad of global guardians such as vets, keepers and scientists to fight three of earth’s toughest enemies -plastic, poaching and climate change. Children can help vets operate on a poorly toy turtle, learning how marine animals are being affected by plastic in our seas, and see what we can do to turn the tide. Kids can join zookeepers in the fight against illegal wildlife trade by searching suitcases at a mini airport customs control centre, hunting for banned products and rescuing smuggled animals. Young caped crusaders can also head to Superhero HQ where they will come face to face with super villain Plastico at his plastic lair. Here, kids can team up with superhero Captain Z to battle his arch nemesis and save the oceans. Full details and to book online:

www.zsl.org

4Families

Teletubbies Live!, Waterside

Theatre, Aylesbury, 10am and

1pm Saturday May 26 and Sunday May 27

The world famous Teletubbies are touring in their first theatre show created especially for little ones. Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter featuring full sized Teletubbie characters, bright colours, puppetry, movement, songs and actions. This is the perfect show to introduce young children to the fun and magic

of theatre. Tickets from £11.90. Box office 0844 8717607 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

5 Families

Colourscape, Waddesdon Manor, Saturday May 26 to Saturday June 3

An extraordinary experience of colour and light lands again on the Waddesdon Manor lawns with a brand new Colourscape structure installed on the Aviary lawn just in time for the school half term holiday. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for children. Normal admission to Waddesdon applies. For more information go to:

www.waddesdon.org.uk

