5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Hemel Hempstead this week

1 Shopping

Berkhamsted RCTA May Day Floating Market, Grand Union Canal Towpath near Waitrose, 10am - 5pm Friday May 4 - Bank Holiday Monday May 7

Take the family along and support the Roving Canal Traders (picture above by David Creswell). Sixteen boats will provide an alternative to High Street shopping with herbs, photography, vintage clothes, crystals, hippie clothing, sewing classes, jewellery, vinyl records, cakes,artists and food.

www.rcta.org.uk

2 Music

Seasons of Love, Hemel Hempsttead Methodist Church, Northridge Way, 4pm Saturday May 5

Dacorum Community Choir’s spring concert celebrates love through a variety of traditional and modern songs under the direction of Rufus Frowde with Judi Kelly as accompanist. John Holland-Avery, a prize winning baritone is guest soloist. His career in classical music began to take off when he was cast in Mozart’s The Magic Flute at the Royal Opera House while still a promising boy chorister at the Chapel Royal Hampton Court. He has since played operatic and other roles in Germany as well as Britain, and performed live on BBC Radio 3 while a post graduate student at the Royal Northern College of Music. Concert tickets are £10 and for under 18s £5, available from choir members or on the door and include tea and cakes after the performance. There will also be a collection for the choir’s current charity, REMAP South Herts.

www.dacorumcommunitychoir.org

3 Music

Dave O’Higgins Quartet, Maltings Art Centre, St Albans, 7.30pm - 10pm Tuesday May 8

Dave’s tenor and soprano sax sounds are highly personal and recognisable. A popular performer with the public, with an excellent sense of pacing and presentation, he has a wide palette from Parker, Gordon, Coltrane,Henderson through to Turrentine and Brecker. The Dave O’Higgins Quartet has been together for five years now. Tickets can be bought on the door but are cheaper if bought in advance. Advance prices are £10 members, £12 concessions, £13 full. Box office 0333 666 3366 or:

www.hertsjazz.co.uk

4 Comedy

David Baddiel: My Family, Alban Arena, St Albans, 7.30pm Sunday May 6

A show about memory, ageing, infidelity, dysfunctional relatives, moral policing on social media, golf and gay cats. A massively disrespectful celebration of the lives of David Baddiel’s late parents. Tickets £25.50. Box office 01727 844488 or book online:

www.alban-arena.co.uk

5 Theatre

Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, Alban Arena, St Albans, 7.45pm now through to Saturday May 5 plus an additional 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday

Multi award winning St Albans Musical Theatre Company bring this colourful show to the stage complete with a hit parade of dance floor hits including I Will Survive. Telling the story of three friends who hop on a battered old bus called Priscilla for the journey of a lifetime to perform as drag artists at a casino in the heart of the Australian outback. Starring as Tick is Matthew Collyer, a fire fighter from Watford. Tickets from £12 to £22.50.

Box office 01727 844488 or www.alban-arena.co.uk

