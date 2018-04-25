5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Hemel Hempstead area this week

1 Spring Tring Fayre

Launch, Church Square, High Street, Tring, 10am-2pm

Saturday April 28

A fortnight of events to celebrate the arrival of spring, brings together the community and promote well being through healthy outdoor pursuits. The fortnight includes nature and heritage walks, Tring Job Show, the New Moon Ceilidh in aid of Emmaus, a family fun day, a wedding fayre, and a spring photographic competition plus local sports club offers. The showcase of the fortnight is the launch day featuring a petting zoo, charity stalls, music from BURP and the launch of the photographic competition, plus Tring Farmers Market.

www.tringtogether.org.uk

2 Music

The Waterboys,

Watford Colosseum,

7.30pm Monday, April 30

The Waterboys are on tour with their extended nine- piece band in support of their new double album, Out Of All This Blue. Tickets from £37.50. Box office 01923 571102 or book online:

www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk

3 Theatre

Arabian Nights, Court Theatre, Tring, 7.30pm tomorrow (Thursday) through to Saturday April 28, with additional 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday

Berkhamsted Youth Theatre presents a show adapted by Dominic Cooke. It is the wedding night in the palace of King Shahrayer. By morning, the new Queen Shahrazad is to be put to death like all the young brides before her. But she has one gift that could save her... the gift of storytelling. With her mischievous imagination, the young queen spins her dazzling array of tales and characters, bringing them to life before the king. Tickets £10, concessions £8, tonight’s performance £5. Available from Berkhamsted Imaging, 226 High Street; Beechwood Fine Foods, 42 Frogmore Street, Tring; by phone 07543 560478 or online:

www.courttheatre.co.uk

4 Tribute

The George Michael Legacy, Alban Arena, St Albans,

7.30pm Friday, April 27

A stunning tribute to the late singer-songwriter stars Wayne Dilks and his eight- piece band. The concert takes in a musical journey of 35 years of hit records from Wham to George’s solo career and uses actual video footage from The George Michael 25 live tour. The two-hour tribute includes a spellbinding spectacle of songs including Club Tropicana, I’m Your Man, Faith, Fast Love, Outside, Freedom, A Different Corner, Father Figure and Careless Whisper. Tickets £22.50 and £17.50. Box office 01727 844488, full details online:

www.alban-arena.co.uk

5 Dance

Ian Waite and Oti Mabuse, Alban Arena, St Albans,

7.30pm Saturday, April 28

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Ian and Oti will deliver a night of Latin and ballroom numbers with high intensity, with a dance showcase spectacular designed to dazzle and wow the audience. Oti is fondly remembered for her celebrity pairing with Danny Mac, when the couple received a perfect score of 40 in the samba. Ian has previously partnered Zoe Ball and is now a regular on the Strictly spin-off programme, It Takes Two shown on BBC2. Ian and Oti have both managed to bring out the best in their celebrity partners, and have both reached the finals of the hit show. Tickets for their dance show £27, £25 and £24.50. Box office 01727 844488, full details online at:

www.alban-arena.co.uk

