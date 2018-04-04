5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead this week

1 Music

Martine McCutcheon Up Close and Personal, Alban Arena, St Albans, 7.30pm Saturday April 7

Martine (pictured, circle) first found fame as Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders before releasing her platinum selling solo album You, Me & Us which contained the number one single Perfect Moment. West End and TV roles followed and in 2003 she memorably played Natalie opposite Hugh Grant in Love Actually. Now 41, she has returned to the studio and has co-written most of the songs on her new album, Lost and Found. Her concert includes songs from her new album as well as some of her previous hits and fan favourites. There will also be lots of anecdotes from her long and varied career and a chance to ask questions. Tickets £25. Box office 01727 844488 or book online:

www.alban-arena.co.uk

2 Family theatre for the holidays

So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, 3pm Sunday

Dinosaur aficionado Ben Garrod takes the audience on an exciting prehistoric adventure through an interactive, educational and highly entertaining show. With the help of TV film footage from BBC’s Planet Dinosaur and photos of his own palaeontological dinosaur digs, he will tell everything you ever wanted to know about dinosaurs. Tickets £15.50 adults, £12.50 children, with discounts for families of four and groups of 10+. Box office 01582 602080 or book online:

www.grovetheatre.co.uk

3 Art

A Celebration of the Tree, The Open Door, 360-364 High Street, Berkhamsted, 10.30am - 4pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10.30am - 1pm Fridays from now until April 20

An exhibition of artwork that includes paintings, pottery, cards and photographs. Entry is free. There is a cafe on site, with no charge for refreshments, although donations are welcome where possible.

www.theopendoorberko.yolasite.com

4 Theatre

Carrie The Musical, Frogmore Paper Mill, Apsley, near Hemel Hempstead, 7.30pm Tuesday April 10 through to Saturday April 14

Vivo D’Arte present a show (pictured above)based on Stephen King’s famous horror novel, telling the story of misfit Carrie White, an outcast at school who’s bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home she is at the mercy of her loving but cruelly over protective mother. But Carrie’s just discovered she has a special power, and if pushed too far, she is not afraid to use it. Performed by a cast of students and graduates from some of the country’s leading performing arts institutions, many of the cast currently live in or originate from Tring, Watford, Aylesbury, Chesham and High Wycombe. Buy tickets online from:

www.ticketsource.co.uk/vivodarte

5 Theatre

Dylan Thomas: Clown in the Moon, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Wednesday April 11

A one man show exploring the chaotic, frequently hilarious and all too brief life of Welsh poet and writer Dylan Thomas. Rhodri Miles (Holby City, Torchwood, Game of Thrones, Hinterland, Atlantis) plays Thomas. Tickets £13.50, discounts available. Box office 01442 228091 or book online:

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

