5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead this week.

1 Theatre

Brave Folk, Potten End Village Hall, 7.30pm Saturday March 17

Professional touring company Farnham Maltings present a play by Thomas Crowe. The production is one of story and song from the lands of the far, far North. Welcome to the marshlands ...a place where you can tell a person by the sound of their squelch. Yorgjin Oxo is a carefree young man who has been taught the sounds of storms and how to sing in the rain, until one day the next village disappears and everything changes. This is a Nordic tale fizzing with humour and courage and knowing when to act. Profits from the evening will help pay off the cost of providing the hall’s new heating system. There will be a bar open from 6.15pm. Tickets £12.50 from 01442 862974 or:

bonwitts@talktalk.net

2 Theatre

King Charles III, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 7.30pm Friday March 16

Third year Performing Arts students from Buckinghamshire New University are bringing some royal splendour to Hemel when they take to the stage with a story by Mike Bartlett. The play centres on the fictional accession and reign of King Charles III of the United Kingdom, the possible regal name of the real Charles, Prince of Wales and a possible limiting of the freedom of the press. Charles must sign off a law he disagrees with and refuses, and the audience will see the relationship between parliament and the throne crumble, causing Prince William and his wife Kate to step in. Will the monarchy be abolished? Will Charles succeed in dissolving parliament? Do Prince William and Kate become King and Queen? Course leader Dr Nic Fryer said: “We are really proud of the way out third year students work independently to produce and direct shows in professional theatres around the country. The show at the Old Town Hall will provide a great night’s entertainment and we look forward to people joining us.” Tickets £8, concessions £4. Box office 01442 228091 or:

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

3 Music

Gradishnig/Raible Quintet - Searching for Hope, Herts Jazz Club, Screen 2, Hawthorne Theatre, Welwyn Garden City, 7.30 - 10pm Sunday March 18

This quintet has been working together since 2014 and this gig marks the first visit to the UK for a series of concerts from this UK/European band. The programme features the music of the great American pianist and composer Elmo Hope. Tickets can be bought on the door but are cheaper if booked in advance. Advance prices are £13 full, £12 concessions, £10 members, £5 students. Box office 0300 3039 620 or book online:

www.hertsjazz.co.uk

4 Music

The Sharpeez, Limelight Theatre, Aylesbury, 8pm Friday March 16

Bill Mead (pictured in circle) on lead guitar and vocals, Brendan O’Neil on drums and Baz Payne on bass. Tickets £10.50 in advance, £12.50 on the door. Box office 01296 424332.

www.qpc.org

5 Music

Music at Lunchtime, The Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Prize winning pianist Leona Crasi will be playing Bartok’s 1926 Sonata, Beethoven’s Appassionata and several of the Looks from Messiaen’s Vingt regards sur l’enfant Jesus. Admission £4, under 18s free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

