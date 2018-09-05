5 things to do in and around Hemel Hempstead

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Hemel Hempstead

1 Art

Herts Open Studios, various venues across the county, Saturday, September 8 through to Sunday, September 30

This popular annual event will see more than 150 artists taking part at almost 70 solo and group venues across Hertfordshire. Visitors can enjoy a rich mix of free-to-enter experiences, including personal studios, live demonstrations and exhibitions. With painting, drawing, sculpture, print making, glass, photography, ceramics, textiles, jewellery (pictured above) and a blacksmith the artists are ready to show, demonstrate and talk about their work, or just allow quiet browsing if preferred. Regardless, a warm welcome is assured at every venue. For full details of all the events taking place see the brochure available at public locations across the county or:

www.hvaf.org.uk

2 Comedy

Bring Your Own Baby, The Hertford Theatre, The Wash, Hertford, noon,

Tuesday September 11

A unique concept where parents with babies under-1 can watch adult comedy. Soft floor covering, toys and buggy parking are provided. Loneliness and depression can affect many new parents, which is why the producers of this show have created something to help parents feel like themselves, get out of the house and have a much needed laugh. Resident MC is comedian and comedy teacher, Logan Murray. Doors open 11.15am, show starts at noon. Tickets £12, babes in arms tickets can be obtained from the box office free of charge on the day. Call 01992 531500 or book online:

www.hertfordtheatre.com

3 Heritage Open Days

Various locations, Aylesbury, Saturday September, 8 and

Sunday, September 9

A chance to see inside some of nearby Aylesbury’s most fascinating buildings (some require booking in advance). For full details visit:

www.heritageopendays.org.uk

4 History

Tudor Fayre, Bucks County Museum, Church Street, Aylesbury, 11am - 4pm,

Sunday September 9

The history of the Tudors is brought to life by Aylesbury Town Council, entirely free of charge, as part of the Heritage Open Days weekend. Meet Henry VIII and his second queen, Anne Boleyn, as they wander the grounds to be entertained by their comical court jester. There will be a host of historical performers to meet including the skinner, whose knowledge and skill ensured the common Tudor folk were fed and clothed and a wood turner with a pedal powered pole lathe to show how technology and innovation assisted in production methods; plus archers, impressive swordsmen, singers, dancers and Leonardo Da Vinci’s entourage.

www.heritageopendays.org.uk

5 Canal

Waterside Festival, at the canal basin in Aylesbury town centre, 11am - 6.30pm, Saturday September 8

This new and exciting festival celebrates Aylesbury’s 200-year-old canal history. There will be a vibrant colourful mixture of stalls, activities and treats with a continental market of over 30 stalls, a floating market, live music, theatre and choir performances, canal boat trips, street entertainment, canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding, a pieces-of-eight treasure hunt, arts and crafts, food tasters and plenty of refreshments.

www.watersidefestival.org

