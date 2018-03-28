5 things to do in and around Hemel Hempstead

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead

1 Music

The Oxley Meier Guitar Project, Cellar Club, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Thursday March 29

Having clocked up hundreds of concerts together throughout the UK and Europe over the last five years, The Oxley Meier Guitar Project (pictured in circle) will present music from their latest album, The Colours Of Time. They shared writing duties, bringing to the fore their diverse influences and interests in orchestrating various guitars. When playing live they aim to recreate their broad palette of sounds, bringing at least 10 different guitars with them (including nylon seven string, steel string, fretless, 11-string fretless, sitar guitar and 12 string). Expect lush and scintillating soundscapes ranging from Turkey to Brazil. Tickets £13. Box office 01442 228091 or:

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

2 Jazz

Scott Hamilton, Herts Jazz Club, The Maltings Arts Theatre, St Albans, 7.30pm Tuesday April 3

After seven years of Sunday evening gigs in Welwyn Garden City, Herts Jazz has moved to St Albans where gigs will now be held on Tuesday evenings from 7.30 - 10pm. The new location kicks off with always popular US saxophonist Scott Hamilton. Artists already booked for the new season include Claire Martin and Liane Carroll, The Stan Tracey Legacy Octet, Dave O’Higgins and Simon Spillett. Club artistic director and award winning drummer Clark Tracey said: “We are so pleased to be able to bring the best of British jazz to St Albans. The Maltings Arts Theatre is a brilliant space for jazz with a grand piano, capacity for 140 and a great ambience. We know that the city has been crying out for regular jazz and we hope to see many newcomers join our regulars for some great music.” There is a bar serving hot and cold drinks and there are plenty of restaurants nearby for a pre-performance meal. The club has negotiated parking in the Maltings car park at £2.50 and there is full disabled access. Tickets are £15 on the night, cheaper if booked in advance.

www.hertsjazz.co.uk

3 Zoo

Superpowers, Whipsnade Zoo, Dunstable, Friday March 30 through to Sunday April 15

Over Easter families can discover how their own super skills compare to the incredible super powers of the animal world on the Superpowers Trail around the zoo. Picture above courtesy of ZSL.

www.zsl.org

4 Food

River Cottage, Hatfield House, opens Saturday March 31

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s acclaimed River Cottage is opening at Hatfield House this month. The kitchen and deli, based in The Stable Yard, will bring a taste of hands-on ethical food to the stately home’s visitors. Dishes include Saddleback pork burger, roast apples and crisp onions.

www.hatfield-house.co.uk

5 Easter

Easter Fun, Riverside Shopping Centre, Hemel Hempstead, 11am - 4pm Saturday March 31

The Easter Bunny will be a very special guest at the shopping centre. Young children can follow the Easter treasure hunt across the centre to find all the clues and return to the Easter Bunny for some tasty treats. There will also be a free arts and crafts workshop for young shoppers, plus face painting.

www.riversidehemel.com

