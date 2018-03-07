5 things to do in and around Hemel Hempstead

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Hemel Hempstead area.

1 Music

Bridgewater Sinfonia, St Peter’s Church, Berkhamsted, 7.30pm, Saturday, March 10

The concert programme includes Fanfare for the Common Man, Edward Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor with soloist Florian Mitrea; and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Symphony No 6 in E Minor. Tickets £16 or £15 in advance, under 18s free. Book tickets by phone 01442 873205, or buy in person from Aitchisons in Berkhamsted or reserve online:

www.bridgewater-sinfonia.org.uk

2 Music

Cilla and The Shades of the 60s, Elgiva Theatre, Chesham,

7.30pm, Tuesday March 13

Liverpudlian Victoria Jones stars as Cilla (pictured above, photo by Rhian Cox, and right in circle, photo by Darren Bell) and celebrates the career of the singer and television presenter, together with the music of some of her contemporaries. The musical stage show for families and pop music fans of all ages takes the audience on a journey starting with the discovery of the teenage singer, Cilla Black at Liverpool’s famous Cavern Club and presents many of the biggest hits by artists who changed the world of popular entertainment and music in the 1960s including Cilla, Dusty, Lulu, Tina Turner, the Beatles and more. Tickets £21 and £19. Box office 01494 582900 or book online:

www.elgiva.com

3 Art and literature

A is for Agatha, The Upstairs Gallery, above the post office, 268 High Street, Berkhamsted, 10am - 4pm, until Saturday March 17 (closed Sundays)

A literary-themed art exhibition with a body of work by 14 artists from Bodenpress Printmaking Studio in Chesham. The artists have each chosen a novel by crime writer Agatha Christie and have interpreted it in their own way. There is a good diverse range of traditional printmaking techniques and style including linocut, etching and screen-print. Agatha Christie Ltd has given permission to have quotes from the novels to accompany the work and there will be a catalogue available. A different artist will be in attendance each day during the exhibition to talk to visitors.

www.bodenpress.co.uk and www.upstairsgallery.co.uk

4Music

The Compositions of Stan Tracey at Herts Jazz Club, Screen 2, Hawthorn Theatre, Welwyn Garden City, 7.30pm - 10pm Sunday March 11

Following a highly successful performance in London for the book launch of Stan Tracey’s biography, Clark Tracey has decided to give this band another outing. Headed by Herts Jazz patron and long time musical colleague of Stan, Art Themen on saxophones; on piano is Bruce Boardman and his wonderful interpretation of Stan’s music. Tracey’s regulars, Andy Cleyndert on bass and Clark Tracey on drums, make up the quartet, playing compositions by the maestro from the mid-fifties onwards. Tickets on the night are slightly more expensive. Booked in advance £13 full, £12 concessions, £10 members, £5 students. Box office 0300 3039 620 or book online:

www.hertsjazz.co.uk

5 Music

King Hammond, The Queens Head, Aylesbury, 9.30pm, Saturday March 10

Doors open at 8pm. King Hammond will be on stage from 9.30pm. Support from DJ Lord Gregory. Tickets £10 available from the bar or from M.O.J.O. Ska Nights on Facebook.