5 things happening in and around Hemel Hempstead

Here is just some of the events taking place in and around the Hemel Hempstead area this week

1 Outdoor theatre

Pirate Pearl and the Big Blue Monster, Gadebridge Park, Hemel Hempstead, 11am and 2.30pm Saturday August 11

Little pirates and their grown ups can set sail on a high sea adventure with this swashbuckling new outdoor show. Pirate Pearl lives aboard the good ship Mirabel with her crusty old crew, Barnacle the dog and Mr Puskins the cat. With songs, puppets and live music, performances suitable for ages three plus. You are advised to take blankets and rugs as seating will not be provided. There is some seating available for those unable to sit on the ground. Tickets £7. Box office 01442 228091 or online:

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

2 Festival

Meraki Festival, Herts Showground, St Albans, Friday August 10 - Sunday August 12

Stars including Pixie Lott, All Saints and Gabrielle are just some of the top notch acts appearing over the three days of this family friendly festival. Three stages of top live music from rock to pop, folk and soul. This festival experience takes things to the next level with activities including laser tag, a roller disco and a spa. Full details of the line up, times and all ticket prices (day, full weekend and camping options), and to book online:

www.merakifestival,com

3 Outdoor Shakespeare

Richard III, The Pendley Manor Hotel, Tring, 8pm tonight through to Saturday August 11 with a 3pm matinee on Sunday August 12

Pendley Shakespeare Festival returns for its 69th year. Richard III is one of the funniest of Shakespeare’s histories and also his darkest. With his brother safely on the throne, Richard plots and schemes his way to the crown via seduction, treachery and murder. But having reached the top through betrayal, how can he trust anybody else. The grounds will open for picnics from two hours before the show. Ticket prices vary for covered and uncovered seating from £18 to £26 with concessions available for under 16s, students, seniors and families. To book call 01442 820060 or:

www.pendleyshakespearefestival.co.uk

4 Summer holidays

Various activities, The Box Moor Trust Centre, London Road, Hemel Hempstead, tomorrow (Thursday), Saturday August 11 and Tuesday August 14

Animals and Tracking, a family session in the Old Barn, takes place at 10.30am - 12.30pm tomorrow (Thursday) with outdoor activities and crafts. Suitable for ages seven plus. Drop in session, suggested donation £2.50. Saturday is a Family Volunteering Day open to children aged from eight years plus and their families. There is no charge, this event is bookable through education@boxmoortrust.org.uk The History of the Box Moor Trust talk for adults is being held at the Trust Centre at 2pm on Tuesday August 14. Refreshments will be provided, donations welcome. Bookable through email address as above.

www.boxmoortrust.org.uk

5 Singing workshop

Summer Workshops, Scouts Hut, The Drift, (near the Rose and Crown public house) Kings Langley, 7.30pm to 9pm Tuesday August 14

Kings Langley Community Choir present their summer workshops and invite all to come along and join them, with musical director Ben Crawley at the helm. Adults £5 per session, teens £3 per session. More information call 07714 701316.

www.kingslangleychoir.co.uk