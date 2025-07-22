Can the Lionesses make it to another Women’s Euros final? 🦁

The Lionesses have made it to another Euro semi-final.

Sarina Wiegman’s side turned around a two goal deficit in the quarter-final.

But how can you watch the game against Italy?

The Lionesses are back in action this evening - and hopefully your nails have had time to grow back after that dramatic win over Sweden. The reigning Women’s Euros champions are now just 90 minutes away from another tournament final.

Sarina Wiegman’s side had to fight back from two goals down and then survive an eventful penalty shoot-out to secure a spot in today’s (July 22) semi-final. Next-up is Italy, who downed Norway in the knock-out stages last week.

Coverage of the Euro 2025 tournament from Switzerland has been split between the BBC and ITV this summer. So you might be wondering which channel you should be tuning into this evening.

Here’s all you need to know about England vs Italy - including what time the broadcast will begin. Full details:

What time is England vs Italy on TV?

England celebrate penalty shoot-out win over Sweden on July 17 | FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The first of the 2025 Women’s Euros semi-finals will see reigning champions England - who lifted the trophy on home soil back in 2022 - in action against Italy. The action from the

Stade de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland, is set to kick-off at 9pm local time (8pm in the UK).

The TV coverage is set to begin at 7pm British time, it has been confirmed. So there will be plenty of time for build-up and analysis before kick-off.

Which channel is England vs Italy on?

The 2025 Euros has been split between the BBC and ITV this summer - and so you will want to make sure you are tuning in to the right channel, to avoid missing any of the action. England vs Italy will be live on ITV1/ HD and ITVX this evening (July 22).

As previously mentioned, coverage is set to begin at 7pm and will continue throughout the rest of the evening - up-to-and-including penalties if they are needed. It is not on BBC.

Throughout the tournament, ITV’s coverage has been led by Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal. They have been joined by experts like Karen Carney, Emma Hayes and more.

