Watch the heart-warming moment a working police dog gets to enjoy some well-earned BELLY RUBS and play time between shifts.

Adorable footage (click to play above) shows how working police dogs unwind after a busy shift of tracking down criminals and finding evidence.

In the video, some of the hard working PD’s can be seen letting off steam, by running around, playing fetch with a tennis ball, and getting belly rubs from their handlers while off-duty.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson wrote on social media: "When out on jobs catching criminals and finding crucial evidence in investigations, our police dogs work so hard, so it’s important that they also get to have lots playtime to relax and unwind when off shift.

