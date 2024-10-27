Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch the moment a former-police-officer hits a woman over the head with a shovel, before a passing driver is forced to restrain her.

Horrifying dashcam video shows the moment an ex-police-officer hits a woman over the head with a shovel - before a passing driver jumped out of his car to stop the attack.

Paula Attwood-Rees from Usk assaulted a man and a woman in Monkswood in May this year and used several dangerous weapons during the attack.

Attwood-Rees hit the woman with a shovel after causing damage to two parked cars and had to be restrained by a passing motorist before officers arrived. This followed her entering the home of the couple, who were known to her, and punching the woman in the face and striking the man on the head with the poker.

Ex-police-officer Paula Attwood-Rees struck a woman over the head with a shovel. | Gwent Police

Paula Attwood-Rees, 59, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated burglary with intent, common assault of an emergency worker, and two counts of causing criminal damage to property.

She also pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon - a cattle prod electric shock device, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

On October 22, at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, she was sentenced to six years and two months in prison.