Thank you Mark Clark: Hemel Storm confirms head coach exit

Hemel Storm can today confirm that Mark Clark will be leaving his role as Head Coach after a successful two-year spell that yielded both a league and a playoff title.

Personal commitments mean that Mark can no longer commit to the strenuous demands associated with leading the team and the Club thanks Mark for all of his work throughout his time at Hemel Storm.

Clark joined Storm at the start of the 2023/24 season with a wealth of experience already under his belt. Coming in off the back of the unbeaten, quadruple-winning 2022/23 campaign was never going to be easy, but Mark used all of his expertise to guide the team to an NBL Division One Playoff title, beating Reading Rockets 87-84 in the final after a third-placed regular season finish.

With Clark still in charge, Storm dominated the 2024/25 NBL Division One regular season and coasted to the league title. It wasn’t to be in the playoffs this time around, agonisingly losing out to the Rockets, but it was another campaign to be proud of for Mark and his troops.

Thank you Mark

Mark has also played a big part in the establishment of the new British Championship Basketball (BCB) league after being nominated as a Director on behalf of the Club and he will continue in this role, as well working as a close advisor with Storm.

Once more, everyone at Hemel Storm would like to place on record their gratitude towards Mark and we look forward to continuing our relationship in a new format.

His replacement will be announced in due course.

Written by Callum Humphrey

Photo credit – TGD Visuals