Spinner Andrews proves to be the downfall for Abbots

Abbots Langley hosted Preston at the weekend, lost the toss and were asked to field.

With the score on 17, Lawrence Watson took out Preston’s opener with a blistering throw to run him out for 11.

Barry Warner showed his skill with the ball to wheedle out Preston’s Jack Stevens, caught in the slips by Nick Gurney.

Sam Bailey showed his throwing ability by running out another for 30. With two more wickets from Warner, two from Matt Dunstone and one from Watson, Preston ended on 186-8.

David Cleary and Warner put on a good display until Cleary called for a run only to retract and leave Warner stranded. It proved to be a spinners wicket and Max Andrews bowled well to get 4-31.

Jack Readwishing batted comfortably until he was bowled for 17 before Abbots were all out for 177.