Winning weekend for Berko

A successful weekend for Berkhamsted saw big wins for both the men’s and women’s first teams at the club.

The men’s first XI beat high flyers St Margaretsbury in the Saracens Herts Division 2A on Saturday, while the women’s XI beat both Chesham and Ballinger in a double header on Sunday to see them top the Home Counties Women’s Cricket League Super 8 group.

Berkhamsted’s men’s top side finally put together a complete performance in the league after stand-in captain Luke Frey won the toss and invited St Margaretsbury to bat on a wicket that had a touch of green following Friday’s rain.

The Berko seamers did the rest.

Adam Scotcher was the pick, relentlessly plugging away around off stump to take 3-27.

He was well-supported by Jack Hunter (4-27) and debutant Chris Hope, who took a miserly 3-14 from his 10 overs.

With most wickets caught behind by the wicketkeeper Mark Costin and slips, St Margaretsbury were knocked over for 104 in 34.1 overs after a very disciplined bowling and fielding display by Berkhamsted.

Berko opener Gareth Preedy batted superbly to take charge of the chase.

After early watchfulness, he saw off the new ball and then started to strike it cleanly on his way to a well-made 55.

When he fell with the total in the 70s, there was a glimmer of hope for St Margaretsbury and still work to do for the Berko middle order on what was a sporting wicket.

Frey and Costin put on 25 to get them close, before Frey (16) was run out.

Club captain Dave Smith (1 not out) joined Costin (21 not out) at the crease to watch the Berko keeper hit the winning runs through the point boundary to bring up their first league win of the season.

They now lie in seventh in the ten-team league.

On Sunday the women’s XI continued their fine start to the season under captain Emma Potts by beating Chesham in a thriller by three runs, before comfortably seeing off Ballinger by 56 runs in their Super 8 double header.

Katy Costin was their player of the day, taking her first five-wicket haul for the club.

Berko now move into the 30-over part of the Home Counties Women’s Cricket League with a return visit to Ballinger this Sunday.

The men’s first XI host Radlett in the T20 Cup on Friday night, before travelling to Abbott’s Langley in the league on Saturday.

All are welcome at the club this Friday to catch the T20 action and the bar will be open.