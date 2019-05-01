Three wins in three for Hemel to start the pre-season campaign

Hemel Hempstead Town CC begin their league season with a home clash next Saturday, May 11, against Shenley Village.

To get ready for the new campaign, the club has been competing in friendly warm-up games.

Both the first and second Saturday sides won their opening friendlies against West Herts at the weekend.

The 1sts opened the batting away at West Herts and scored 178. Brett Penny with 52 and Matt Dale on 30 were the top scorers.

They then bowled West Herts out for 111.

Anjam Khan (3-20), Parth Mehta (2-14) and John Peppett (2-9) were the pick of the Hemel bowlers.

The 2nds hosted West Herts and skittled them out for 163, with Eranda Jayasinghe taking 3-20, Ed Grayson 2-20, Rory Fraser 2-29 and Charlie Hoskins 2-30.

Hemel then made 166-2, with opener Aaron Wilson retiring on 70 and skipper Tom Waterton scoring 50 not out .

The Sunday XI played their long-standing pre-season fixture against Hawridge & Cholesbury on Sunday.

It has been an even affair over the years, but this time Hemel came out on top in a 40-over match.

Hemel batted first and made 162 all out. Top scorer was Aaron Wilson with 43 not out, while Martin Botha added 37 and bowler Charlie Hoskins netted 36 from the No 3 batting spot.

They were the only three Hemel batters to reach double figures.

It mattered not, as Hemel bowled Hawridge & Cholesbury out for 83.

Matt Scears (2-19) removed their openers and George Pearce (2-12) their last batter. In between, John Peppett took three for nine and Martin Botha two for two.